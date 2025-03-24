191 'munshis' transferred in Punjab

Chandigarh, Mar 24 (PTI) Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Monday said the state government has transferred 191 MHCs, commonly known as 'munshi' at various police stations in the state.

The development comes days after Punjab Police fixed the tenure limitation for 'munshi', at any single police station or unit, to a maximum of two years.

Addressing the media here, Cheema said the state government is taking strict measures against corruption.

"Following the recent mass transfers of 'tehsildars' (revenue officers), the government has now transferred 191 munshis across various police stations," he said.

Cheema said, "Whether it is a Tehsil, police station, or any other government office, corruption is being eradicated everywhere, and action is being taken against those involved in corrupt practices." The government had received complaints regarding munshis at police stations, where many had remained stationed for 15-20 years, he said.

He said the AAP government has made a decision that no munshi can remain at the same police station for more than two years.

"Those who have already completed two years at their current station will have their posting changed immediately. In line with this decision, the government has transferred 191 police clerks to different stations," he said. PTI CHS NB NB