1.92 lakh take Dakshineswar-New Garia Metro on TMC rally day

Kolkata, Jul 21 (PTI) Around 1.92 lakh passengers travelled on the Dakshineswar-New Garia (Blue Line) Metro till 3 pm on Sunday, the day a big rally was organised by the ruling Trinamool Congress in the heart of the city.

A Metro Railway, Kolkata, statement said the 1.92 lakh commuter count till 3 pm on July 21 was almost 80 per cent more than last Sunday's (July 14) passenger figure up to 3 pm.

Around 1.07 lakh passengers had travelled on Blue Line Metro till 3 pm on July 14, it said.

"Keeping in mind a political rally is scheduled at Esplanade on July 21, Metro Railway authorities made elaborate arrangements to ensure smooth services....Additional counters opened at different stations for the benefit of the passengers," it said.

Lakhs of people converged from various districts to attend TMC's Martyrs' Day rally, which is held in the Esplanade area of the city on July 21 every year.