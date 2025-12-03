193 Agniveer recruits joined Army’s Ladakh scouts

Leh, Dec 3 (PTI) As many as 193 well trained Agniveer recruits were inducted into the Ladakh Scouts regiment of the army at a passing out parade here on Wednesday, a defence spokesperson said.

The passing out parade was held at the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre, Leh and was attended by distinguished military officers, civil dignitaries and the parents of Agniveers, the spokesperson said.

The reviewing officer congratulated the young soldiers for the impressive parade and urged them to devote their life in service to the Nation as proud soldiers of the Army, the spokesperson said.

He also congratulated the parents for having motivated their wards to join the regiment and complemented the Ladakh Scouts personnel for their outstanding performance in all spheres and their exceptional valour and sacrifice while upholding sovereignty of Ladakh.

The reviewing officer exhorted the soldiers to continue to strive hard in pursuit of excellence and take a solemn vow to defend the sovereignty of the nation against all odds in the true spirits signified by the ethos of the Army, the , the spokesperson said.

He said seven young Agniveers were awarded medals for their outstanding performance during the training.

Gaurav Padak was presented to the proud parents whose wards have joined the regiment as Agniveers, the spokesperson said, adding it was indeed a proud moment for the kin of the recruits, who had arrived from far flung areas to witness the grand ceremony. PTI TAS TAS NB NB