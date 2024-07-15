1933 - India's first toll-free national anti-narcotics helpline all set to be launched

New Delhi, Jul 15 (PTI) The first-ever national toll-free telephonic helpline - 1933 - along with an email is expected to be launched this week by Union Home Minister Amit Shah that will allow any person to tip off the NCB about narcotics crimes and related issues, official sources said on Monday.

The helpline named MANAS will be rolled out during the seventh apex-level meeting of the Narco-Coordination Centre (NCORD) to be held here on July 18.

Shah will chair the meeting that will have participants and officers from central and state anti-narcotics agencies and departments, special bureaus and police.

"The toll-free number for MANAS (National Narcotics helpline) will be 1933 along with an email--info.ncbmanas@gov.in. The tips can be submitted by logging on the website -- ncbmanas.gov.in. Shah will launch these links on June 18," a senior officer told PTI.

MANAS stands for 'Madak Padarth Nisedh Asuchna Kendra' or narcotics prohibition intelligence centre.

The helpline aims to establish a user-friendly platform for every citizen to conveniently report drug-related matters 24x7.

This exclusive portal is dedicated to addressing a range of issues regarding drug-related matters including drug trafficking, illegal sale, purchase, storage, manufacturing and illicit cultivation of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, according to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

The identity and all the information provided by citizens on the MANAS helpline links will remain confidential. The NCB shall verify the details provided and initiate action as deemed fit under the established procedures of Indian law and as per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the NCB said.

The NCB is a federal anti-narcotics agency under the Union Home Ministry and will monitor this helpline.

Citizens can report any drug-related crime and seek help regarding rehabilitation and counselling using the MANAS helpline.

The establishment of India's first-ever helpline to check drugs trafficking and related crimes was in the works since 2021 when Shah chaired the third NCORD meeting in the national capital and directed the authorities to bring out a unified portal and helpline number.

Earlier, according to officials, members of the public could call a landline number 011-26761000 and email ddge-ncb@nic.in and adenf-ncb@nic.in. However, this NCB helpline was not manned at all times and hence a need arose to have a national number, email and portal, the officer said.

The home minister, during the Thursday meeting, will also inaugurate the NCB zonal office in Srinagar via a video conferencing link.

He will also release NCB's annual report 2023 and compendium on 'Nasha Mukt Bharat', an official release said.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government has adopted a 'zero tolerance policy' against drug trafficking to curb the menace of drugs, it said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs will achieve PM Modi's goal of a drug-free India by 2047 through a three-point strategy -- strengthening of institutional structure, coordination among all narco agencies and extensive public awareness campaign, it said.

A number of steps have been taken in this direction including organising NCORD meetings of all stakeholders at all levels of the four-tier system on a regular basis and the launch of a dedicated centralised NCORD portal for sharing of activities and best practices.

Also, the formation of a joint coordination committee for coordination on operational matters of specific large cases, which have connections with other crimes and international ramifications. Besides, a dedicated anti-narcotics task force (ANTF) will be set up in each state and UT and high priority will be given to drug disposal drives and the launch of the NIDAAN portal for narco offenders.

Creation of canine squads for drug detection, strengthening the forensic capabilities, establishment of special NDPS courts and fast track courts and launching Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan (NMBA) for awareness against drug abuse are also part of the initiatives.

The NCORD mechanism was formed in 2016 for better coordination between states and the Ministry of Home Affairs. It has been further strengthened through a four-tier system in 2019.

It has an apex-level NCORD committee, which is headed by the Union home secretary, an executive-level committee, which is headed by a special secretary, MHA, state-level committees, headed by chief secretaries, and district-level committees headed by district magistrates, the release said. PTI NES ACB RT