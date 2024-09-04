194 counterfeit currency notes seized in Navi Mumbai; two booked

Thane, Sep 4 (PTI) Police have registered an FIR against two persons, one of them unidentified so far, for allegedly possessing nearly 200 counterfeit currency notes, all of Rs 500 denomination, in Navi Mumbai, an official said on Wednesday.

The official said on August 9, an unidentified man dumped 194 counterfeit notes of Rs 500 denomination each (total face value of Rs 97,000) near a bridge in Uran town.

The notes were later collected from the spot by a second person, identified as Hemant Mhatre (48), a resident of the Koproli area in Uran, and they were recovered from him by police on August 12, he said.

After verification and confirmation that the seized notes were in fact counterfeit, police on Tuesday registered an FIR (first information report) against the duo, including Mhatre, at the Uran police station, said the official.

The FIR has been registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 178 (counterfeiting coin, government stamps, currency notes), 179 (using as genuine counterfeit bank notes) and 180 (possession of forged or counterfeit currency notes), he added.