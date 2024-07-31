1.94 lakh complaints of child pornography, rape received on NCRP portal till Apr 30: Govt

New Delhi, Jul 31 (PTI) About 1.94 lakh complaints regarding child pornography and rape or gang rape had been registered on the government's National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) till April 30, Union minister Annapurna Devi said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, the women and child development minister said since its inception, the NCRP has received over 16.18 crore visitors.

"As of April 30, 2024, approximately 1.94 lakh complaints regarding child pornography and rape or gang rape have been reported," she said.

Till March 31, more than 69.05 lakh cyber tipline reports had been shared with the relevant states and union territories, she said.

According to the minister, the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS-112) is operational in all 36 states and union territories and had handled more than 36.29 crore calls till April 30, with more than 14.36 lakh downloads of the '112 India' mobile app.

The integration of the Women's Helpline (WHL-181) with ERSS is functional in 35 states and union territories. Over 76.02 lakh women had sought helpline assistance till May 31.

Monitoring centres for the Vehicle Tracking Platform (VTP) have been commissioned in 11 states and union territories, enhancing the tracking and safety of public transport, Devi said.

Under the Integrated Emergency Response Management System (IERMS) project, CCTV systems have been installed in 489 railway stations nationwide. Additionally, 2,034 tabs have been procured and distributed to Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel to assist women travelling alone or those in need of help on trains, she said.

An AI-based Facial Recognition System (FRS) has been integrated with video surveillance systems at seven major railway stations for a pilot project, the minister said. PTI UZM DIV