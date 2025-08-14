1947 Partition one of the most painful events of Indian history: Rajasthan Speaker

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Thursday described the 1947 Partition as one of the most painful events of Indian history.

He said the Partition caused immense suffering to millions due to displacement, violence and separation.

"Partition was not only about dividing geography, it divided hearts and families. The tragedy teaches us that hatred and extremism can never bring peace to any society. Our real strength lies in our unity, brotherhood and cultural bonds," he said.

Devnani also spoke about Rajasthan's role in offering refuge to lakhs of displaced people after the Partition. He said this act showed the state's commitment to the values of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The Speaker said his elders had told him stories of the painful events of the Partition.

"Even today, thinking about those painful times sends shivers down my spine," he said, urging people to learn from history and stay committed to serving the nation with love and pride.

He paid tribute to all those who suffered during the Partition. Devnani also called on all citizens to ensure that divisive ideologies never spread again in the country.

"We must pledge to keep our country united and pass on the values of love, compassion and mutual respect to future generations," he said. PTI SDA KSS KSS