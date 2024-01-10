1962 India-China war veteran Brigadier AJS Behl's last rites held with full military honours

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (PTI) The last rites of Brigadier (Retd.) AJS Behl, who fought valiantly in the 1962 India-China war and passed away at the age of 82, were held with full military honours here on Wednesday.

Brigadier Behl breathed his last at the Command Hospital, Chandimandir, in Haryana on Monday.

The funeral pyre was lit by his son Praduman Singh Behl.

Brigadier Behl was commissioned into the Indian Army in 1961.

He was an artillery officer from 17 Para Field Regiment and participated in the 1962, 1965 and 1971 wars.

As a young officer, he fought valiantly against the Chinese forces at Namka Chu as part of 7 Infantry Brigade during October 1962.

Brigadier Behl was taken prisoner along with his men during the 1962 India-China war. He was repatriated to India the next year and served in his unit again.

An account of his role in the war is given in the book '1962: The War That Wasn't'.

During his service, he also participated in the 1965 Rann of Kutch operations and the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Brigadier Behl retired from service as the deputy director general, NCC, Jammu and Kashmir, in April 1995. PTI SUN VSD AS AS AS