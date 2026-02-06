19.7 lakh health camps held for women, children between Sep 17-Oct 1; 11 cr footfall recorded: Govt

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Over 19.7 lakh countrywide health camps were organised as part of a central government campaign on improving the health and nutrition of women and children between September 17 to October 1, which recorded a footfall of 11 crore, the government told the Lok Sabha on Friday.
The 'Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyaan (SNSPA)' campaign was conducted by the Union Health Ministry and the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD).
It was held with the aim to strengthen healthcare services for women and children across India, with a focus on improving access, quality care, and awareness, Union Health Minister J P Nadda said in a written reply.
The campaign provided a platform check-ups for ENT (ear, nose, throat), eye, dental issues. Activities focusing on women's health, including screenings for oral, breast and cervical cancer, anaemia, hypertension, diabetes, tuberculosis and sickle cell diseases were also held, he said.
Maternal and child health services, such as antenatal care (ANC) checkups, were also provided. Registration and enrolment for several health initiatives like the POSHAN tracker and Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana (PMMVY) enrollment also took place.
The 8th national 'Poshan Maah (month)' was held between September 17 and October 16 at all anganwadi centres across the country, Nadda said. Overall, 14.33 crore activities were reported in convergence with the 18 partner ministries during the 'Poshan Maah', he said.
According to MoWCD, the World Bank in 2021 conducted a survey on Poshan Abhiyaan in 11 priority states that had the highest rates of anaemia and stunting. This survey revealed that the services delivered through the Poshan Abhiyaan were associated with improved nutrition behaviours, Nadda said.
The survey also found that the programme's nutrition messages reached more than 80 per cent of women. Further, a third-party evaluation and impact assessment of Poshan Abhiyaan was conducted by NITI Aayog in 2020 and also in 2025 and has found its relevance to be satisfactory for tackling malnutrition in the country, the minister said.
Nadda also said that 1.82 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandirs (AAMs) have enabled states and Union territories to extend a broader package of services closer to the community, particularly in underserved districts.
Outreach camps are regularly held for conducting immunisation activities and testing anaemia, he added.