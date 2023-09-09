197 officers pass out from OTA in TN, join Indian army

Chennai, Sep 9 (PTI) As many as 197 officers including 161 Gentleman Cadets and 36 Women Cadets were commissioned into various arms and services of the Indian Army, following their successful completion of 11-month training at the Officers Training Academy (OTA) here on Saturday. Four Gentleman Cadets and eight Women Cadets from friendly foreign countries, too, completed the training.

A spectacular military parade on the Parameshwaran Drill Square at OTA Chennai marked the commissioning of the officers.

The parade was reviewed by General Manoj Pande, Chief of Army Staff, who presented the Sword of Honour to BUO Nakka Naveen, OTA gold medal to ACA Sudeep Kumar Sahu, silver medal to BCA Dushyant Singh Shekhawat and the bronze medal to AUO Jyoti Bisht.

The reviewing officer complimented the officer cadets and staff of the OTA for the excellent all-around standards displayed by them, a release here said.

He exhorted the cadets to always adhere to the core values of "selfless service to the nation" and strive for excellence in all their endeavours.

Veer Nari gallery, displaying photographs and life stories of the brave women, was inaugurated by Archana Pande, President Army Wives Welfare Association at the OTA Museum. Some of these Veer Naris who are wives of army men who sacrificed their lives for the nation, chose to pursue a career in the army.

OTA Chennai trains the selected Veer Naris just like any other Women Cadet of the academy and they pass out as army officers to serve the nation. PTI JSP KH