1971 war veterans felicitated at Southern Command in Pune

Pune, Dec 17 (PTI) Several veterans, including those who participated in the 1971 India-Pakistan War, have been felicitated at the Southern Command War Memorial here in recognition of their contribution to one of India's greatest military victories.

The felicitation was held on the occasion of Vijay Diwas on Tuesday.

The country marks December 16 as 'Vijay Diwas', commemorating India' victory in the 1971 India-Pakistan War.

Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Southern Command, led the observance here on Tuesday in the presence of serving personnel and veterans of the Indian Army, Indian Air Force and Indian Navy.

Several veterans were honoured on the occasion, acknowledging their courage, resilience and enduring sacrifice, which remain integral to the Armed Forces' ethos, a release said.

The felicitation underscored the Indian Army's enduring commitment to honouring its veterans and war widows and to preserving the legacy of courage, duty and sacrifice across generations, it said.

Lt Gen Seth laid a commemorative wreath at the War Memorial on behalf of all ranks of Southern Command, paying homage to the brave soldiers, airmen and sailors who made the supreme sacrifice in defence of the nation's sovereignty and freedom, the release said.

A solemn silence was observed as a mark of collective remembrance and gratitude to the martyrs of the 1971 War.

The commemoration concluded with an interaction between the Army Commander, serving personnel and veterans at the Southern Command Museum lawns, reinforcing the enduring bond between generations of soldiers and families united by a shared legacy of service, sacrifice and victory, the release said. PTI SPK GK