1984 anti-Sikh riots: Court summons former police officials as witnesses in case against Tytler

New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) A court here on Saturday summoned two former police officials as witnesses in a 1984-anti Sikh riots case against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler.

The case is linked to the killings of three Sikhs at Gurudwara Pul Bangash here in 1984.

Special CBI Judge Jitendra Singh, who was scheduled to record the statement of another prosecution witness, Manmohan Kaur, was informed by the federal probe agency that the summons could not be served at her address.

The CBI sought time to serve the summon to Kaur again. It was granted by the court.

The judge then issued summons to former police officials -- Dharam Chandrasekar and Ravi Sharma -- and directed them to appear before the court on December 2, the next date of hearing.

Tytler appeared before the court through video conferencing.

The judge had on November 12 concluded recording the statement of Lakhvinder Kaur, the widow of Badal Singh who was killed by a mob at Gurudwara Pul Bangash during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Badal Singh was a ragi at Gurudwara Pul Bangash.

The court framed charges of murder and other offences against Tytler on September 13.

A witness had earlier submitted in the chargesheet that Tytler came out of a white car in front of Gurudwara Pul Bangash on November 1, 1984, and instigated a mob against the Sikhs that led to the "murder" of three people.

A sessions court in August last year granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and a surety of like amount.

The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he would not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

The agency had invoked charges under Sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler. PTI UK NSD NSD