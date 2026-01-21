1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court may pronounce order against Sajjan Kumar on Thursday

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) A Delhi court is likely pronounce its order in a case related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar on Thursday.

Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh had, in December last year, reserved the order for January 22 after the final arguments were concluded in the case.

In February 2015, a special investigation team registered two FIRs against Kumar based on complaints of violence in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri during the riots.

The first FIR was over the violence in Janakpuri, where two men, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed on November 1, 1984.

The second FIR was registered in the case of Gurcharan Singh, who was allegedly set ablaze on November 2, 1984, in Vikaspuri.