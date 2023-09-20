1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to hear case against Jagdish Tytler on Oct 13

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A Delhi court will start hearing on October 13 the arguments on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the Pul Bangash killings during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Vikas Dhull, who was scheduled to start the proceedings on Wednesday, adjourned the matter on a prayer made by the counsel appearing for the accused.

The counsel prayed for adjournment, claiming that he needed time to approach the authorities concerned for certified copies of certain documents related to the case.

Tytler appeared before the court during the proceedings.

The judge allowed the accused's plea after the CBI did not oppose the submissions.

“The counsel prayed for an adjournment. Same granted as not opposed to by Public Prosecutor for CBI. Put up on October 13, 2023, for arguments on the point of charge,” the judge said.

A magisterial court on September 11 sent a case to the district judge for further proceedings.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Vidhi Gupta Anand sent the case to the district judge so the matter could be committed to a sessions judge, noting that Tytler, a former Union minister, was accused of murder (punishable under sections 302 of IPC), an offence “exclusively triable” by ‘Courts of Sessions’.

The offence entails a maximum punishment of the death penalty in the rarest of rare cases.

A sessions court had earlier granted anticipatory bail to Tytler on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and one surety of the like amount.

It had also imposed certain conditions on him, including that he would not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without permission.

Three people were killed and a gurdwara was set ablaze in the Pul Bangash area here on November 1, 1984, a day after the then prime minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated by her Sikh bodyguards. PTI UK RHL