1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi court to pass order on charges in case against Tytler on Aug 16

New Delhi: A Delhi court is likely to pass on August 16 its order on whether to frame charges against Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in a case related to the alleged killing of three persons in front of Pul Bangash gurudwara here during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The order, which was scheduled for Friday, was adjourned since special CBI judge Rakesh Siyal was on leave.

The judge had reserved the order after hearing arguments from the CBI as well as the defence.

A witness had earlier submitted in the charge sheet that Tytler came out of a white ambassador car in front of the gurudwara on November 1, 1984 and instigated the mob by saying "Kill the Sikhs, they have killed our mother", that led to the 'murder' of three persons.

In August last year, a sessions court had granted anticipatory bail to Tytler in the case on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh and surety of like amount.

The court had also imposed certain conditions on Tytler, including that he will not tamper with the evidence in the case or leave the country without its permission.

The agency invoked charges under sections 147 (rioting), 109 (abetment) read with 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), among others, against Tytler.