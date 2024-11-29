1984 anti-Sikh riots: Verdict in murder case against Sajjan Kumar on Dec 16

New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A Delhi court would likely deliver on December 16 its verdict in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots murder case against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

The case pertains to the alleged killings of two persons in Saraswati Vihar area during the anti-Sikh riots.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja, who was scheduled to pass the order on Friday, deferred the pronouncement saying the judgment was not ready.

The court reserved the judgment after hearing the final arguments in the case related to the killings of Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh on November 1, 1984.

Though Punjabi Bagh police station registered the case initially, a special investigation team subsequently took over the investigation.

On December 16, 2021, the court framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson and destruction of properties of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob". PTI UK AMK