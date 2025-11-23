1,984 beneficiaries received Jaipur Foot, mobility aids in three foreign camps: NGO

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) The Jaipur Foot and other mobility aids were provided to 1,984 beneficiaries during three recent foreign camps, organised by the Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti, an organisation working for the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities, officials said on Sunday.
The Jaipur Foot is a rubber-based prosthetic leg for people with below-knee amputations.
The camps were held in Nicaragua, Myanmar, and Trinidad and Tobago in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) under the “India for Humanity” initiative, the organisation said.
Bhagwan Mahavir Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS) founder and chief patron D R Mehta said 531 people were rehabilitated in Managua (Nicaragua), while 650 people received assistance in two camps held in Yangon, Myanmar — the fourth such outreach in that country.
In Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 803 persons, many of them of Indian origin, were fitted with Jaipur Foot and other aids.
BMVSS president Satish Mehta said the MEA-supported foreign camps have gained wide acceptance, adding that teams have now left for Tanzania and Mozambique, where about 500 beneficiaries are expected to be assisted at each camp.
The NGO has so far benefited more than 45,000 persons with disabilities in 46 countries, officials said.