1984 riots: Hearing in case against ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar concludes

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) A Delhi court on Thursday concluded hearing final arguments in an alleged murder case connected to 1984 anti-Sikh riots against former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar.

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja directed the prosecution and Kumar's lawyers to file the documents in support of their arguments by November 8.

The case pertains to the alleged murders of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son, Sardar Tarun Deep Singh. Kumar, who is currently lodged in Tihar Central Jail serving life imprisonment in another 1984 riots case, appeared before the court through video-conferencing.

The court had earlier framed charges against Kumar, finding a "prima facie" case against him.

According to the prosecution, a huge mob, armed with deadly weapons, resorted to large-scale looting, arson or destruction of property of Sikhs to avenge the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

The mob attacked the house of the complainant, Jaswant's wife, killing her husband and son apart from looting articles and setting their house ablaze, alleged the prosecution.

Putting Kumar on trial, the court order had found sufficient material to form a "prima facie opinion that he was not only a participant, but had also led the mob".