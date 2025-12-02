1989 Rubaiyya Sayeed kidnapping case: CBI seeks custody of suspect

Jammu, Dec 2 (PTI) The CBI on Tuesday sought the custody of Shafat Ahmed Shangloo, arrested in the 35-year-old case relating to the kidnapping of Rubaiyya Sayeed, in the TADA court in Jammu.

Shangloo was arrested on Monday. He carried a reward of Rs 10 lakh, in connection with the sensational 1989 kidnapping of Sayeed, daughter of the then Union Home Minister Mufti Mohammad Sayeed, for allegedly being part of a conspiracy hatched by members of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF). Shangloo is alleged to be a close confidant of JKLF chief Yasin Malik.

"He was produced before the special TADA court. We have sought custody of the accused," CBI lawyer S K Bhat said.

He said the order of the court is awaited.

In a statement, the CBI said Shangloo conspired with Malik and others in committing offences under various sections of the Ranbir Penal Code and the TADA Act in 1989.

"The absconder was carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh on his head and was produced before the TADA Court in Jammu within the stipulated time as per law," CBI's spokesperson said.

According to officials, Shangloo was allegedly an office-bearer of JKLF and handled its finances.

The CBI, along with Jammu and Kashmir Police, arrested Shangloo from his residence in the Nishat area of Srinagar.

Malik, who is serving a jail term in Delhi's Tihar Jail in a terror funding case, is not being produced physically in court due to a Ministry of Home Affairs order restricting his movement.

During the court hearings, Sayeed had identified four other accused, besides Malik, as being involved in the crime.

She was abducted from near Lal Ded Hospital in Srinagar on December 8, 1989, and was freed five days later after the then V P Singh government, which was supported by the BJP at the Centre, released five terrorists in exchange.

Now living in Tamil Nadu, Sayeed is listed as a prosecution witness by the CBI, which took over the investigation in 1990.

In order to expedite the trial, the CBI had appointed its senior counsel Monika Kohli as the chief prosecutor after framing charges against Malik in the much-publicised cases related to the Sayeed's abduction and killing of four IAF personnel in Srinagar more than three decades ago.

Malik, 56, was sentenced by a special NIA court in May last year. He was arrested in early 2019 in connection with the 2017 terror-funding case registered by the NIA.

A special TADA court has already framed charges against Malik and nine others in the kidnapping case. PTI AB ZMN