1990-batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi appointed Haryana's new chief secretary

Chandigarh, Feb 19 (PTI) The Haryana government Wednesday appointed 1990-batch IAS officer Anurag Rastogi as the state's new chief secretary.

According to a government order issued late on Wednesday evening, Rastogi, at present financial commissioner, revenue and additional chief secretary (finance and planning), has been posted as chief secretary.

It said that Rastogi would also hold the charge of additional chief secretary (finance and planning).

Notably, Haryana got a new chief secretary in a span of over three months. Outgoing Chief Secretary Vivek Joshi, a 1989-batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, was recently appointed as an election commissioner.

On October 31, 2024, Joshi, under repatriation from the Government of India, was posted as Haryana chief secretary.

Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar was appointed as the next chief election commissioner on Monday. Joshi (58) has been appointed as an election commissioner. PTI SUN NSD NSD