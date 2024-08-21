1992 Ajmer rapes: VHP demands capital punishment for convicts

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Vishva Hindu Parishad on Wednesday demanded capital punishment for six people who have been sentenced to life imprisonment in the sensational 1992 Ajmer sex scandal, in which more than 100 girls were raped and blackmailed.

School and college-going girls aged between 11 and 20 years were victimised by a gang, whose members befriended them and shot their photographs in compromising situations, and later raped them. There were a total of 18 accused in the case.

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) joint general secretary Surendra Jain welcomed the conviction of the accused but said they should be handed down capital punishment considering the gravity of the case.

"The Vishva Hindu Parishad welcomes this historic decision in the Ajmer rape case and demands that considering the gravity of the crime, all the culprits should not just be imprisoned but sentenced to death," he said in a statement.

The prosecution counsel in the case said a separate trial for these six people was conducted because the investigation against them was kept pending at the time of the filing of the first charge sheet.

The victims studied in a famous private school in Ajmer. They were called to a farmhouse, where they were raped. PTI PK PK NSD NSD