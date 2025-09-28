1992-batch IAS officer Rajeev Verma appointed chief secretary of Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Rajeev Verma has been appointed the chief secretary of Delhi, replacing incumbent Dharmendra who will superannuate on September 30, a government order said on Sunday.

"With the approval of the competent authority, Rajeev Verma, IAS, AGMUT cadre, 1992 batch, is hereby transferred from Chandigarh to Delhi and posted as chief secretary, GNCTD, w.e.f. 01.10.2025 or from the date of joining, whichever is later," an official order issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs said. PTI SLB ARI