1992 JJ Hospital shootout case: Wanted accused nabbed from UP after 32 years

Mumbai, Oct 19 (PTI) The Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Police nabbed a prime accused in the infamous 1992 JJ Hospital shootout case from Uttar Pradesh after 32 years, an official said on Saturday.

The arrested individual has been identified as Tribhuvan Singh alias Shrikant Rai Rampati.

The shootout took place on September 12, 1992, resulting in the deaths of three people.

Recently, the police probe showed that Singh was an undertrial prisoner in a jail in Uttar Pradesh, and took him into custody.

He was produced before a special court in Mumbai on Saturday and remanded to police custody till October 25, the police official said.

The infamous shootout at the state-run hospital was a deadly fallout of the rivalry between the gangs led by Arun Gawli and Dawood Ibrahim, triggered by the murder of Ibrahim Parkar alias Ibrahim Lambu, husband of Hasina Parkar.

Following the murder, Vipin Sher and Shailesh Haldankar, suspected members of Gawli gang, were beaten up by a mob and admitted to JJ Hospital, according to police.

On September 12, 1992, D gang shooters, among them Brijesh Singh and Subhash Singh, opened fire with AK47, revolvers, and lobbed a hand grenade, killing Haldanar and two police officials.

Over the years, 30 accused were arrested by the police. Subhash Singh Thakur is facing life imprisonment. In 2018, the police had also arrested absconding accused Mohammed Farooq Yasin Mansoor. He is currently in custody. PTI ZA NSK