1993 Deoband blast case: Key accused arrested from J-K's Budgam

Srinagar: Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested Nazir Ahmad Wani, a key accused in the 1993 Deoband blast case, from Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

Wani, who unsuccessfully contested the recent assembly elections from the Budgam assembly segment against Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, was arrested by a team of the Uttar Pradesh Police with the help of J-K Police, the officials said.

The 51-year-old, who had declared his profession as business in his election affidavit, was out on bail in the 1993 blast case in which four persons, including two UP police personnel, sustained injuries.

Wani was arrested in 1993 and released on bail in 1994. However, he did not follow his bail conditions and absconded.

Advertisment

Wani, who has a case of wrongful restraint and criminal intimidation registered against him in Budgam district last year, had not mentioned the Deoband blast case in his poll affidavit.