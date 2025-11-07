1993 serial blasts case: Special TADA court refuses bail to two accused

Mumbai, Nov 7 (PTI) A special court here has refused bail to two key accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts citing "gravity and seriousness of the crime".

VD Kedar, special judge under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act, refused bail to Munna Halari and Shoeb Qureshi on Thursday. The details of the two separate orders were made available on Friday.

With regards to Halari, the court ruled that no case was made out to release him on bail since he was absconding for 27-28 years.

On Qureshi, the court held there was no merit in his application as it found no change in circumstances since the rejection of his previous bail plea.

The two accused, who were absconding for more than 27 years, were arrested by Gujarat ATS in separate cases.

Halari was arrested in January 2020, which Qureshi, against whom a Red Corner Notice had been issued, was brought back to India by Gujarat police in May 2022. Later, the Central Bureau of Investigation took their custody in the blast case.

The prosecution has alleged Halari provided logistical support for the blasts by purchasing and concealing three scooters that were used for the transportation and planting of explosives.

One scooter was planted at Zaveri Bazar, resulting in 17 deaths, 57 injuries, and property damage worth Rs 1.20 crore, while the other scooters, planted at two different spots, were successfully defused by the police.

The two had primarily sought bail on the ground of the delayed trial. They cited prolonged incarceration with no likelihood of the trial concluding soon. They also claimed to be innocent and argued that no offences were made out against them.

Additionally, Qureshi contended the only allegation against him is that he attended a meeting in Dubai and was sent to Pakistan for arms training. However, he was not part of the larger conspiracy to cause the bomb blasts, Qureshi submitted.

Special public prosecutor Deepak Salvi opposed their pleas stating that Halari was deeply involved in the conspiracy, while Qureshi is one of the principal conspirators in the case.

After hearing both sides, the court said the accused were not entitled for bail "looking at the gravity and seriousness of the crime".

On delay in trial, the special judge pointed out that 16 witnesses had already been examined and 25 to 30 witnesses remain.

The court is in the process of recording testimony of the witnesses in the third phase of trial in the case. Seven accused, including Halari and Qureshi are facing trial in this phase.

In two sets of trials, the court has convicted 106 persons, including Yakub Memon, who was hanged in July 2015, and gangster Abu Salem, who was extradited from Portugal in 2005 and sentenced to life.

Twelve bombs went off in various parts of the metropolis on March 12, 1993, killing 257 persons and injuring more than 700. It was among the deadliest terror attacks in the world at the time. PTI AVI BNM