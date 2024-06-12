1996-batch officer Muddada Ravichandra, new principal secretary to Andhra Pradesh CM

Amaravati, Jun 12 (PTI) Senior IAS officer Muddada Ravichandra was on Wednesday appointed as principal secretary to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.

The 1996-batch officer who is currently waiting for posting, was asked to take charge immediately, a government order said.

On June 7, Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a 1987 batch officer, was appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh, replacing K S Jawahar Reddy.

The appointments indicate that Naidu, who was sworn in as chief minister today, is assembling his own team of officials to govern. PTI GDK KH