19th edition of Young Astronomer Talent Search launched in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Aug 21 (PTI) The Odisha government on Thursday launched the 19th edition of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) — a flagship initiative for students of classes 6 to 10 across the state to showcase their interest and aptitude in space science, astrophysics and astronomy, Organised by Tata Steel in collaboration with Pathani Samanta Planetarium, the talent search programme offers students a unique opportunity to explore the fields of astronomy, astrophysics, and space science, while celebrating the legacy of legendary Odia astronomer Pathani Samanta.

Speaking at the official launch, Science & Technology Minister Krushna Chandra Patra said, "The theme for this year is ‘Stargazer Today, Gagannaut Tomorrow’, in sync with India’s Gaganyaan mission. Competitions will be conducted at school and district levels, culminating in a grand finale on December 13 at the planetarium in Bhubaneswar." He informed that 30 winners from across the state will have the extraordinary opportunity to visit the Indian Space Research Organisation facility in Bengaluru and interact with the scientists.

Students can participate in YATS either at their schools or online via the YATS website by registering on the portal.

This year's YATS edition includes an open quiz for students of classes 6–8, and a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test for students of classes 9–10.

Since inception 18 years ago, YATS has reached more than 4.71 lakh students across Odisha and 230 selected winners have had the unique opportunity to witness India's stride in space research by visiting various ISRO centres.