1O illegal Bangladeshi immigrants arrested in West Bengal's Nadia

Krishnanagar (WB), Nov 16 (PTI) Ten illegal Bangladeshi immigrants were arrested near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's Nadia district, a police officer said on Sunday.

Along with them, two locals who provided them shelter were also arrested, he said.

Acting on a tip-off, a raid was conducted in Umarpur village close to the border on Saturday night, and the arrests were made, he added.

Among the arrested Bangladeshis were five women, the officer said.

Those arrested were produced before the Ranaghat sub-divisional court and were sent to 14 days in judicial custody.

On Saturday, the Coast Guard intercepted a Bangladeshi fishing trawler that had "inadvertently" crossed the international maritime boundary in the Bay of Bengal.

Twenty-nine Bangladeshi fishermen aboard the vessel were detained and handed over to the Frazerganj Coastal Police in South 24 Parganas district.

Police said surveillance has been enhanced along the state's border with Bangladesh.