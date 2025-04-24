1st batch of 65 Maharashtra tourists stuck in JK arrives in Mumbai

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) The first batch of 65 tourists from Maharashtra stranded in Jammu and Kashmir landed in Mumbai early on Thursday as part of the evacuation efforts launched by the Shiv Sena led by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Shinde went to Srinagar on Wednesday evening to expedite the process of bringing back tourists stuck in Jammu and Kashmir after 26 persons, including six from Maharashtra, were killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Tuesday.

"Following the dreadful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the first special flight carrying 65 stranded Maharashtrian tourists arrived in Mumbai at 3:30 am IST on April 24 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport," a party functionary said.

"This is part of a coordinated evacuation effort launched by the Shiv Sena, under the leadership Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, to ensure the safe and dignified return of every citizen," the functionary added.

Two more special flights carrying additional tourists will arrive in Mumbai later in the day.

"Our priority remains the safety, comfort and swift return of all affected individuals. The Shiv Sena reaffirms its commitment to stand with every Marathi Manoos in every moment of crisis," the functionary added.

The Shiv Sena had sent its delegation to coordinate the efforts to bring stranded tourists back to Mumbai. PTI PR GK