'1st Cambodia-India Tourism Year' launched in Delhi

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The '1st Cambodia-India Tourism Year' was on Monday launched in New Delhi during a ceremony that was attended by many top officials of the tourism ministries of both the countries.

The event also celebrated the the starting of the maiden flight service between Phnom Penh and New Delhi a day earlier.

Long Phirum, Secretary of State, Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia and Manisha Saxena, Director General (Tourism), Ministry of Tourism of India jointly launched the '1st Cambodia-India Tourism Year 2024' with a beating of traditional drums on the dais.

Both Saxena and Phirum addressed the gathering that consisted of government officials, tour operators from both the countries, and many businessmen from India who interacted with Cambodian officials and others.

Phirum, who spoke in Cambodian language, in her address, described the designation of 2024 as 'Cambodia-India Tourism Year' as a "significant milestone".

She also said that the "historic direct air link" between Phnom Penh and New Delhi was also celebrated yesterday in Phnom Penh.

Cambodia's national flag carrier Cambodia Angkor Air began the first-ever direct flight services between the two countries from June 16, four times a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

A senior official from Cambodia said many Cambodian delegates arrived in India by catching the inaugural June 16 flight from Phnom Penh.

Cambodian Ambassador in New Delhi Koy Kuong, and Seila Hul, Under Secretary of State, Ministry of Tourism of Cambodia also attended the event. A few colourful performances by a troop of artistes from Cambodia were also held on the occasion during the 'Cambodia-India Tourism Year 2024' event held at a plush hotel in Delhi.

"Trade and cultural ties between India and Cambodia are very, very historical, and centuries-old. There was a very thriving trade from the southern state (in India) to Cambodia (in ancient times) and vice versa," Saxena told PTI on the sidelines of the event.

There are a lot of similarities between the two culture, "the tangible and intangible heritage we have," she said.

"And, the launch of this flight (yesterday) and the Cambodia-India Tourism Year will really help citizens on both the sides, to rediscover this commonality. It will be a great mover, bring economic opportunity for tourism businesses, as the traffic increases. It will bring prosperity and better understanding between the two countries," she said.

Angkor, in Cambodia's northern province of Siem Reap, is one of the most important archaeological sites of Southeast Asia.

The archaeological complex, which includes the Temple of Angkor Wat, is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. PTI KND NB NB