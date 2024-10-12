1st priority for new J&K govt would be uniting people of Jammu, Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah

Srinagar, Oct 12 (PTI) National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said the first priority for the new government in Jammu and Kashmir would be to unite the people of the two regions of the Union Territory and get rid of the "hatred" that was "pushed" in the recently-held Assembly polls.

He also said restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would be on the new government's agenda.

"Our first priority will be to unite Jammu and Kashmir and remove the hatred that was pushed in this election," Abdullah told reporters after participating in the Dussehra celebrations here.

The NC-Congress alliance has staked claim to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir after securing a clear majority in the polls. The Communist Party of India (Marxist), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and several Independent legislators have extended support to the coalition.

Chief minister-designate Omar Abdullah met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday and requested him to fix the date for the swearing-in ceremony at the earliest.

Asked if restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood would also be a priority for the new government, the NC chief said it is already on the agenda.

"We are already requesting that statehood must be restored so that the state can work and we can get on with our job," he added.

The BJP-led Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution, which had given special rights to Jammu and Kashmir, in August 2019 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union territories.

Abdullah said Dussehra celebrates the victory of truth over falsehood.

"The biggest message from this is that lies get defeated and the truth wins. You yourself saw how lies were burning and truth was rising. This was their lesson and Lord Ram had also said the same," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

The veteran leader said this was the first time that the organisers of the Dussehra event invited him.

"I was a member of Parliament for the last five years but they did not remember me. But today, when they remembered me, I came and it felt very good. I used to watch this in my father's time. Our Hindu brothers also used to participate in it. We miss them a lot and I pray to god that the void is filled next year," he said.

The former chief minister batted for the return of Kashmiri Pandits to the valley.

"I hope our brothers and sisters who left Kashmir return and take care of their homes. The time has come for their return and they should return sooner," he said.

Asked if the new regime in the Union Territory would take any step for their return, Abdullah said there would be a government initiative as the NC not only thinks about Kashmiri Pandits, but also about the people of Jammu.

"We have to treat them (the people of Jammu) well, so that they also feel that the NC government is not their enemy. We want to take everyone together," he added.

Abdullah said his party's government will empower everyone, whether they are Dogras, Punjabis or Kashmiris, and there will be no discrimination against any resident of Jammu and Kashmir.

Asked if the leaders of the INDIA bloc will be invited for the oath-taking ceremony, the former Union minister answered in the affirmative.

"We have already invited everyone, they just have to be told about the date," he added.

Replying to a question on Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid's meeting with the LG regarding the release of political prisoners, Abdullah said, "He should get himself released first, then talk about political prisoners." PTI SSB RC