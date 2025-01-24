1st trial run on Noapara-Airport Metro route in Kolkata conducted smoothly

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) The first trial run between Noapara and Jai Hind Biman Bandar (airport) metro stations in Kolkata's northern outskirts was conducted on Friday paving the way for commissioning of the service in the stretch by this year.

A Metro Railway Kolkata spokesperson said the first full-fledged trial run on both the UP and DN lines on the 7.04 km Noapara-Jai Hind Biman Bandar stretch of the Yellow Line began from Noapara at 12.09 pm.

Metro Railway Kolkata General Manager P Uday Kumar Reddy was also present on the occasion, the spokesperson said.

On its way to Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station, the rake stopped at Dum Dum Cantonment station and the GM inspected it.

The trial rake reached Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station at 12.31 pm.

Reddy also inspected the Jai Hind Biman Bandar Metro station.

During the return journey, the rake started from Jai Hind Metro station at 1.57 pm and reached Noapara Metro station at 2.21 pm.

"We hope the services will be commissioned by the middle of this year," the spokesperson said.

The route will have four stations - Noapara, Dum Dum Cantonment, Jessore Road and Jai Hind Biman Bandar.

Of the 7.03 km length route, 1.8 km will be underground and 5.23 km will be on the viaduct, he added. PTI SUS SBN SBN