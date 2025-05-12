2 absconding accused arrested from Hyderabad for killing teacher in Maharashtra; total 9 held

Latur, May 12 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Latur have arrested two absconding accused from Hyderabad in connection with the murder of a teacher here last month, taking the total count of arrests in the case to nine, officials said on Monday.

Following their arrest on Friday, the duo -- Azhar Mohammad and Gajendra Sarwade -- a local court remanded them in police custody till May 13, police sub-inspector Ajay Patil said.

The operation was carried out by a police team from the Kasarshirshi police station in Nilanga tehsil.

On 26, when the incident took place, an altercation broke out over the celebration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's birth anniversary. During a violent clash, the victim teacher -- Guruling Hasure -- suffered serious injuries and later died.

A case was against nine persons, including Mohammad and Sarwade. While seven of the nine accused were arrested, the duo was on the run.

However, the police received a tip-off that they were hiding in Hyderabad. Accordingly, a team was sent there and the duo was nabbed. PTI COR NP