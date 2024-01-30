2 absconding brothers and their 3 accomplices held in Punjab's Amritsar

Chandigarh, Jan 30 (PTI) Two absconding brothers were arrested along with their three accomplices in Punjab's Amritsar and three kg heroin and Rs 5.25 lakh cash was recovered from their possession, police on Tuesday said.

Advertisment

The two brothers were identified as Manjit Singh alias Manna and Lavjit Singh alias Lav alias Labh -- both residents of Amritsar, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said.

Their three accomplices were identified as Kans Kaur, a resident of Chheharta in Amritsar, and Harmanjit Singh alias Harman and Manpreet Singh alias Manna -- both residents of Dhun Dhahewal village in Tarn Taran, he added.

The police also impounded three cars and one Splendour motorcycle of those arrested besides seizing an electronic weighing scale from their possession.

Advertisment

The DGP said that Lavjit and Manjit, who had been absconding since 2015, had a dozen cases registered against them under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Both the accused brothers were most wanted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Mumbai, in 260 kg heroin seizure and the Delhi Special Cell in 356 kg heroin seizure," Yadav said.

Both the accused also got fake passports prepared from Lucknow on the addresses of Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and were planning to flee the country, he added.

Advertisment

The DGP further said the preliminary investigations also revealed that both the accused were also involved in the Hawala network.

Harmanjit was arrested from Chherata area following reliable inputs that he was going to supply heroin after picking the consignment from Lavjit and Manjit, Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said.

Two kg heroin and Rs 1.25 lakh cash was recovered from his possession, he added.

In a follow-up operation, the police also arrested two others Manpreet and Kans Kaur after recovering one kg heroin and Rs 4 lakh cash from their possession.

Bhullar said the police also identified properties, including a house in Amritsar and land in Shivpuri of Madhya Pradesh, Baba Bakala in Amritsar, Raipur in Amritsar, purchased by both the accused brothers allegedly using the money made from selling drugs. PTI CHS AS AS