2 accused of carjacking arrested in UP

Baghpat (UP), Aug 29 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested here while fleeing with a car stolen from a driver engaged with a cab aggregator, police said on Tuesday. During the chase on Monday, the accused had shot at the police which fired in retaliation injuring an accused, they said.

Circle Officer (CO) Yuvraj Singh said Aligarh resident Vineet informed the police on Monday that two miscreants stole his car which was engaged with a cab aggregator at gunpoint.

A police team launched an operation to recover the car. They arrested the two accused following the encounter later in the night, the police officer said.

The car, a mobile phone, two pistols and two live cartridges were seized from the accused, police said. PTI COR SAB MNK NSD NSD