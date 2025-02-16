2 accused of kidnapping 6-year-old boy held after brief gunfight in MP

Morena (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons accused of kidnapping a businessman's six-year-old son in Gwalior after a brief gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

The duo have told the police that they carried out the abduction for a ransom of Rs 1 crore, the official said.

Two motorcycle-borne men kidnapped the child after throwing chilli powder into his mother's eyes in the Morar area of neighbouring Gwalior on Thursday morning. The boy was on his way to school with his mother.

The child was found abandoned in a village in Morena 14 hours after the abduction.

On Saturday night, the accused, Rahul Gurjar (28) and Bunty Gurjar (35), both residents of Morena, tried to escape after firing at the police upon seeing them near Kotwal dam.

Security personnel retaliated in defence, wounding the duo who fell to the ground in Matwasiya police station limits, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI.

They were arrested and admitted to the Morena district hospital with leg injuries.

The official said the police had received a tip-off that two men with a motorbike were sitting near the dam and planning a robbery.

"We have seized the motorcycle, a revolver, a country-made pistol and some bullets from them," the SP said.

According to police, the arrested accused, Rahul Gurjar, has no criminal record. He had worked as a truck driver and did small business deals to make money.

Rahul's accomplice Bunty was his tenant and had no cases against him, they said.

SP Saurabh said that the accused informed the police that they planned to demand Rs 1 crore from the boy's father, Rahul Gupta, a sugar merchant who lives in CP Colony at Morar in Gwalior.

He said the duo made plans on February 11 and wanted to carry out the abduction the next day but could not do so as the schools were closed.

The accused managed to kidnap the child on February 13 and kept him at Subhash Nagar in Morena city for five to six hours before dropping him off in Kazi Basai village following an intense police vigil.

The SP said that Rahul Gurjar informed the police about the involvement of two more men in the abduction.

He said a hunt was launched to apprehend them.

According to the police, the two absconding accused are habitual offenders, and it is suspected that they might be the masterminds behind the abduction. PTI COR LAL GK ARU