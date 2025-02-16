2 accused of kidnapping minor boy held after brief gunfight in MP

Morena (MP), Feb 16 (PTI) Police have arrested two persons, accused of kidnapping a businessman's six-year-old son in Gwalior, after a brief gunfight in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

Two motorbike-men on Thursday morning kidnapped the child after throwing chilli powder into his mother's eyes in Morar area of neighbouring Gwalior. The boy was on way to school with his mother when he was abducted.

The child was later found at a village in Morena after 14 hours.

On Saturday night, the two accused, Rahul Gurjar (28) and Bunty Gurjar (35), both residents of Morena, tried to escape after firing at the police upon seeing them near Kotwal dam.

Subsequently, the security personnel retaliated in defence, wounding the two men who fell to the ground in Matwasiya police station limits, Superintendent of Police Sameer Saurabh told PTI .

The duo was arrested and admitted to the Morena district hospital.

Rahul told the police that two more men were involved in the child's kidnapping. A hunt has been launched to arrest their accomplices, the official said.

The duo was arrested after the police received a tip that two men, having a motorbike, were sitting near the dam and planning a robbery, he said.

"We have seized the motorbike, a revolver, a country-made pistol and some live and used bullets from them," the SP said.

The kidnapped boy is the son of Rahul Gupta, a sugar merchant who lives in CP Colony at Morar in Gwalior.