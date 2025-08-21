2 additional secretaries appointed as observers for VP poll: EC

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The Election Commission on Thursday said it has appointed two additional secretaries working in central ministries as observers for the September 9 vice presidential election.

The poll authority said Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Panchayati Raj and D Anandan, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, have been appointed as observers.

Nitin Kumar Shivdas Khade, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development, Department of Land Resources, has been placed on the reserve list.

NDA pick C P Radhakrishnan is pitted against opposition candidate B Sudarshan Reddy.

The EC said it used its constitutional powers to appoint the two observers.