2 AK-47 rifles, ammunition recovered along international border in Punjab's Tarn Taran

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) The BSF on Monday recovered two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition from an area near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Besides two rifles, the border security force troops also recovered two magazines, one pistol and live rounds, said a BSF official.

"Today, in the morning hours, based on precise observation of technical surveillance grid established on border and corroboration by physical monitoring by troops deployed on duty, the BSF troops acting swiftly seized a big cache of deadly weapons ahead of the border fence adjacent to village Mehdipur in district Tarn Taran," said the official.

The weapons have been handed over to the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell for further investigation.

"The BSF troops successfully thwarted the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror elements to smuggle deadly weapons into the country to disrupt peace and tranquility during the festive season," said the official. PTI CHS RT RT