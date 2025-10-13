2 AK-47 rifles, ammunition, sourced from Pak, seized along IB in Punjab's Tarn Taran: Officials

Chandigarh, Oct 13 (PTI) The BSF on Monday recovered two AK-47 assault rifles and ammunition from an area near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Besides two rifles, the border security force troops also recovered two magazines, one pistol and live rounds, said a BSF official.

"Today, in the morning hours, based on precise observation of the technical surveillance grid established on the border and corroboration by physical monitoring by troops deployed on duty, the BSF troops acting swiftly seized a big cache of deadly weapons ahead of the border fence adjacent to village Mehdipur in district Tarn Taran," said the official.

The weapons have been handed over to the Punjab Police's State Special Operation Cell for further investigation.

"The BSF troops successfully thwarted the nefarious intentions of cross-border terror elements to smuggle deadly weapons into the country to disrupt peace and tranquility during the festive season," said the official.

Meanwhile, Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigation revealed that the weapons were sourced from Pakistan.

Further investigations are ongoing to identify the smugglers, trace forward and backward linkages in this case to dismantle the entire smuggling network, he said.

Sharing operational details, Assistant Inspector General of SSOC Amritsar Sukhminder Singh Mann said the BSF authorities had received a reliable input about the arrival of a consignment of militant hardware from across the border.

The SSOC Amritsar, jointly with the BSF, launched a well-coordinated combing operation in the area of village Mehdipur and a weapon consignment was recovered from the area.

Further investigations are being conducted to trace and apprehend the accused involved in this crime.

A case has been registered under relevant Sections of the Arms Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Passport Act. PTI CHS RT RT