2 arms suppliers linked to Hashim Baba gang nabbed in Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Delhi Police has arrested two arms suppliers connected to the Hashim Baba gang with three semi-automatic pistols and six live cartridges in their possession, an officer said on Sunday.

Md Rihan, a primary arms supplier to the gang, was apprehended near Sector-24 Rohini, following a tip-off, he said.

"A team laid a trap and arrested Rihan while he was en route to deliver two pistols and four live cartridges to an active gang member," said the officer.

During interrogation, Rihan revealed that he had sourced the weapons from Salman Ahmad, a resident of Jafrabad. The team arrested Salman and found in his possession one semi-automatic pistol and two live cartridges.

Rihan, originally from Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh, moved to Delhi and initially worked at a private hospital. After meeting Salman, he quit his job and began supplying illegal weapons across Delhi-NCR, police said.

Salman, who earlier ran a handicrafts business, turned to illegal arms trade after incurring heavy financial losses two years ago. PTI BM VN VN