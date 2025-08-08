2 Army Hospital neonatologists come with book on newborn care

New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) Two senior neonatologists from Army Hospital R&R Delhi have come out with a book that seeks to offer answers to questions most often asked by parents of newborn babies, and also those encountered in OPDs and post-natal wards.

"Care of Newborn Baby, a Handy Guide" by Dr Shankar Narayan and Dr Subhash Chandra Shaw was released by NITI Aayog member Dr Vinod Paul on Thursday.

With the social structure of our times being dominated by nuclear families, most parents of newborn babies do not have the comfort of elders being physically around to participate in caring for the baby, Shaw said.

Changing circumstances like most couples working also contributes to anxiety about appropriate care being provided to their baby, he said.

"The situation is compounded by the availability of a wide variety of information on newborns which may not all be correct or appropriate," Shaw said.

"This book is thus a small effort to try and bridge this gap in the right kind of knowledge that would help parents provide appropriate care confidently for their newborn baby," he stated.

To arrive at the material in this book, published by National Book Trust, the authors have selected questions most often asked by parents of newborn babies, those encountered in OPDs and post natal wards, and tried to provide appropriate answers to these very questions.