2 army men save family of 3 after car loses control on Jodhpur-Jaipur highway

Jodhpur, Oct 23 (PTI) Timely and swift action by an army captain and his buddy saved the family of three, including a toddler, who got stuck inside their car after it fell into a roadside ditch on the Jodhpur-Jaipur highway on Thursday.

The accident occurred on the highway near Kaparda in Jodhpur at about 8 am, when the family was heading towards Jaipur. As their car zoomed past a vehicle, in which army men, Captain Abhishek Choudhary and his buddy Naik Sri Ram, were travelling, one of its tyres burst.

Subsequently, the car lost control, flipped, and fell into a roadside ditch.

The army officer said they stopped their vehicle and rushed to the spot to help the car's occupants — a man, his wife and their toddler son — were trapped inside.

Its doors were jammed, and the family were not able to open them, said Choudhary.

Seeing them in a critical and traumatic state, Choudhary and Sri Ram managed to break open the door of the car with the help of a local, who was around. They first rescued the toddler, followed by the mother and father.

Choudhary said that the parents were safe as they were wearing seatbelts, but the child sustained minor injuries, as he was not wearing a seatbelt and flung forward to the front portion of the car.

The officer alerted the local authorities and emergency services and left only after ensuring the assistance was underway.