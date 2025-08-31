2 Army personnel arrested for assaulting police officer on duty in Agra

Aligarh (UP), Aug 31 (PTI) Two Army personnel on home leave were arrested and sent to jail after they got caught up in a brawl at a police station here on Saturday, officials said on Sunday.

The incident triggered protests on Sunday by irate villagers who raised slogans against the police, leading to a tense situation at Atrauli police station. The villagers blamed the police for high-handed behaviour.

As tension mounted, some ex-Army officials arrived at the Atrauli police station on Sunday afternoon, spoke to senior police officials and finally managed to defuse the situation.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjiv Suman on Sunday evening told reporters that trouble started on Saturday, when two Army personnel who came to Atrauli police station in connection with some family dispute, indulged in unruly behaviour.

Suman said that the two Army men became aggressive and assaulted the police officer on duty and were then booked and arrested on the spot.

Referring to the allegation by the Army men's family that the policemen were high-handed and had in fact assaulted the Army men, Suman said, "We have taken cognisance of this allegation and have also booked one police man who is reported to have struck some blows on the Army men during the scuffle. He will also be brought to book if found guilty." "We brought these facts to the notice of the ex-Army officials who came here today and convinced them about the veracity of our action," the SSP said.