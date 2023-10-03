2 Army personnel injured in encounter in J&K's Rajouri

Rajouri/Jammu, Oct 3 (PTI) Two Army personnel were injured in a gunfight with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Tuesday.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Jammu Mukesh Singh has rushed to the spot in Kalakote and is monitoring the operation himself.

The encounter broke out between security forces and the terrorists on Monday evening following a cordon-and-search operation in a forest area, the officials said.

A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in Kalakote on Monday following information about suspicious movements, they added.

The terrorists fired at the troops in an attempt to break the cordon, resulting in retaliatory fire, the officials said.

In the ensuing gunbattle, two Army personnel were injured, a senior police officer told PTI. He said the injured have been hospitalised and their condition is stable.

Two terrorists are believed to be inside the cordoned area, the officials said, adding that reinforcements have been rushed to plug all possible escape routes.

A defence spokesperson said the joint operation was launched in the general area in Kalakote and technology is being used to monitor the terrorists' movements.

An intense operation is underway, he added.

The ADGP has rushed to the spot, the officials said, adding that he himself is monitoring the operation, along with top Army and range officers. PTI COR AB RC