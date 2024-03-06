2 arrested, 12 stolen weapons recovered as police crack Amritsar gun house theft

Chandigarh, Mar 6 (PTI) The Punjab Police on Wednesday announced that it has cracked a gun house theft case that occurred in Amritsar two weeks ago and arrested two people. Twelve weapons and 21 cartridges were recovered from them.

Advertisment

The duo were identified as Ajit Singh alias Golu (19), who is from Unnao in Uttar Pradesh but resides in Amritsar's Kot Harnam Das, and Mandeep Kumar alias Vada (20) of Khaparkheri village in Amritsar Rural.

Nine double-barrel guns, three pump-action guns and a kirch (sharp weapon) were found in their possession, according to an official statement.

Weapons, ammunition and cash were stolen from the gun house on the intervening night of February 21 and 22, it said.

Advertisment

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said at least 10 Crime Investigation Agency teams were involved in the investigation and the arrest.

Commissioner of Police, Amritsar, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said police teams investigating the case followed the trail left by the accused, who fled to Chandigarh the same day and then went to Panipat, Delhi, Agra, Ayodhya and Haryana before returning to Amritsar.

Bhullar said Ajit Kumar had earlier stolen 4.2 kg of gold from the area of police station B Division Amritsar in October 2023. Further investigations are on, he added. PTI SUN IJT IJT