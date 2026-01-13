2 arrested, 4 cops suspended after animal remains found near Kanpur temple

Kanpur (UP), Jan 13 (PTI) Two persons were arrested and four others detained on Tuesday after animals' remains were found in a field near a Durga temple in Kanpur's Bilhaur area.

The discovery sparked protests and led to the suspension of four police personnel, including the SHO, for alleged negligence, a senior police official said.

The issue came to light on Monday evening after a video showing bones, skins and remains of "prohibited animals" circulated on social media. Senior police officers rushed to the spot and conducted an immediate inspection.

The remains were recovered from two tin enclosures from agricultural fields about 1.5 km from the Bilhaur police station, near the boundary wall of a graveyard, according to the official.

"While about 100 prohibited animal remains were found, there was no evidence of fresh or live slaughter at the site. Veterinary teams were called in to examine the remains and conduct post-mortem procedures," Joint Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered against 10 named persons under the relevant sections of the BNS and other laws, including provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, the joint CP said and added that two accused persons have been arrested so far, while four others were detained and they are being questioned.

Police teams are searching for the remaining suspects.

Preliminary findings revealed that the site lies close also to a police outpost, a beat area, and regular patrol routes.

"This indicates serious lapses in supervision," Kumar further said.

Local residents and Hindu organisations alleged that the remains were deliberately dumped at the site, which is 300 metres away from the Durga temple, on the Gauri-Katra road.

They also claimed that police ignored earlier complaints. A public representative alleged that the police had been alerted several times but failed to act.

Protests broke out in the area on Tuesday, with demonstrators demanding strict action against those involved. Police said that during the agitation, some youths vandalised five parked vehicles, damaging window panes. The situation was brought under control promptly, they said.

Around 100 advocates later took out a march and submitted a memorandum addressed to the chief minister to the SDM Sanjiv Dixit.

BJP MLA Rahul Bachcha Sonkar visited the Bilhaur police station and met senior officers, including ADCP Kapil Dev Singh.

He alleged that the scale of the recovered remains indicated long-running illegal activity and demanded swift action, giving the police a 48-hour deadline.

During the MLA's visit to Bilhaur police station, his supporters raised slogans demanding strict action against the accused, including calls for capital punishment and "bulldozer action". Slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" were also raised inside the premises.

Additional police force, including PAC personnel, has been deployed in the area, officials said and added that the situation remains peaceful and under close monitoring.

"Strict action has been taken for negligence, and further legal steps will follow as the investigation progresses," Kumar asserted.

Senior officials, including Kumar, Additional DCP (West) Kapil Dev Singh, Assistant CP (Bilhaur) Manjay Singh and the SDM reached the spot to control the situation.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that animal remains had been concealed in a tin enclosure in a field adjacent to the boundary wall of a graveyard.

The field allegedly belongs to a local resident, Shakir. Remains were also found in a nearby shed allegedly owned by him.

Veterinarians were called to conduct a post-mortem of the remains, while the shed was sealed on the instructions of senior police officers.

The protesters accused Shakir and another local resident, Rehman, of cow slaughter and demanded their immediate arrest. They also alleged collusion by local police personnel.

Following an on-site inspection and a preliminary inquiry, which pointed to serious lapses in supervision, the joint CP placed the four police personnel -- Bilhaur SHO Ashok Kumar Saroj, Outpost In-charge Premveer Singh, Beat Officer Aftab Alam and Head Constable Dileep Gangwar -- under suspension. PTI COR NAV PRK PRK