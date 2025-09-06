2 arrested for alleged provocative speeches during Milad-un-Nabi procession in UP's Deoria

Deoria (UP), Sep 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested on Saturday for allegedly delivering provocative speeches aimed at disrupting harmony during a Milad-un-Nabi procession in Khampur area here, police said.

A police spokesperson said a complaint was received on X, alleging that Zeeshan Ahmed and Mohammad Shahabuddin had publicly given provocative and inflammatory speeches aimed at disturbing religious harmony on Friday.

Taking cognizance of the complaint, the police arrested both the individuals and are taking legal action against them. PTI COR CDN ZMN ZMN