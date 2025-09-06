2 arrested for assaulting doctor in Sikkim

Gangtok, Sept 6 (PTI) Two persons were arrested in Sikkim's Gyalshing district for allegedly attacking a doctor, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at the Dentam primary health centre around 8 pm on Friday, they said.

"The doctor was manhandled by two patient attendants, allegedly under the influence of alcohol. They verbally abused him and physically manhandled him," said Gyalshing's SP Tshering Sherpa.

A case was registered at the Dentam police station and the accused were arrested, he said.

Doctors across the state have expressed concern over the incident. PTI COR SOM