2 arrested for black marketing IPL match tickets in Jaipur; 56 tickets recovered

Jaipur: Police have arrested two persons for allegedly black marketing tickets of the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans, scheduled to be played on Monday at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here, officials said on Sunday.

Fifty-six tickets and a car have been recovered from the accused, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Tejaswani Gautam said that instructions had been given to all police stations to prevent black marketing of tickets for the IPL match.

On April 26, based on a tip-off from CST constable Pradeep, police arrested Sandeep Natani (45), a resident of Chaura Rasta under the Kotwali police station, and Chandra Prakash (26), a resident of Kanwar Nagar under the Brahmapuri police station.

During interrogation, the accused allegedly revealed that they were selling tickets worth Rs 2,400 for Rs 4,000 and tickets worth Rs 3,200 for Rs 5,000.

An FIR has been registered against them for cheating and selling tickets at prices higher than the printed rates, police said.